Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line.

You can now sign up to join the Celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK parade.

It’s completely free to sign up and you can deck out floats, golf carts, cars or even walk in the parade.

The Parade will travel along Ocean Blvd. from 15th Ave. N to 8th Ave. OF.

Last year’s Parade was the biggest yet with around 65 participants.

Will Williams, the Parade coordinator, said they want to see even more participants this year.

“As we celebrate Dr. King and his legacy, we really want to ensure that we’re doing it in the correct way and part of that is making sure that we have the diversity of our area truly represented,” said Williams.

Williams said so far 25 people, businesses and organizations are registered for the parade.

The MLK Parade and Grand Strand Freedom Week are put on by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Parade is a Celebration to start off a whole week of events planned to Honor the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s the list of events for Grand Strand Freedom Week:

· January 14: Mental Health Forum, Myrtle Beach Train Depot from 1-3 pm

· January 15: Community Ecumenical Service, Mt. Olive AME Church from 4-7 pm

· January 16: Drum-Major Awards and Breakfast, Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 9 am

· January 17: Economic Development Summit, Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 9-1 pm

Williams said they chose these events based on the needs they see in our community and both the Parade and freedom week are a great way to come together.

“A Parade is just an opportunity to come together and celebrate everything going on in the community. We’re not only celebrating one person, that person being Dr. King, but we’re celebrating what his vision was, what his heart was and I think that’s something we can all get around and Rally behind in the Grand Strand,” said Williams.

The MLK Parade is scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 am

You can register for the Parade by clicking here.

