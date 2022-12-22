Registration open for Roxy Regional Theatre’s Spring 2023 School of the Arts

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Calling all budding young performers interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion! Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theater has been introducing youth to the experience of live theater and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. In the Spring 2023 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 9 to 18, focused on the students’ mainstage production of “A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS.”

The Spring 2023 session runs Jan. 21 through June 17. Class meets on Saturdays from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Please note: Class will not meet Saturday, March 11, and Saturday, April 8.) During tech week, June 5 through June 9, class will meet from 3 pm to 6 pm for additional rehearsals.

Tuition is $125/month. Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration and more information. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, Jan. 20, and space is limited.

The Roxy Regional Theater is located at 100 Franklin St.