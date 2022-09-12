Registration open for Midnight Madness basketball tournament.

City of Asheville announces Cash Prize up for grabs during Inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) and Asheville High School announced a partnership that will bring a new basketball tournament with a grand prize of $500 for players 16 and older. The Inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament will take place at Asheville High School from 7 pm to Midnight on Saturday, October 15. Advance registration is required through ashevillenc.gov/parks.

“We’re very excited to host this tournament,” according to D. Tyrell McGirt, APR Director. “While we have done a great job building programs and activities for toddlers, families, and older adults, there’s a real opportunity to impact young people in our community who are in the formative years between the cusp of adulthood and the start of their careers. The APR team has come up with a dynamic slate of programs for this age group. Midnight Madness is a great way to kick start those events and build community through healthy competition.”

Midnight Madness will feature a 3-on-3 format with teams of up to six co-ed players allowed. The $50 team entry fee includes a Midnight Madness jersey for each player, swag bag, prizes, food, and entertainment. Local Athletes from UNC Asheville, Mars HIll University, and other schools will also be on hand.

Asheville High School is located on 419 McDowell St. For more information, contact Colt Miller at (828) 232-4547 or [email protected].