Registration Open for Mesa’s Spring Programs

Open Audio Article Player

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production.

Registration begins Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 am for Mesa Residents and Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 am for non-Mesa residents.

Although cooler weather prevails, spring will be here soon. Registration begins Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 am for Mesa Residents and Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 am for non-Mesa Residents for the City of Mesa’s Parks and Recreation spring programs.

Youth Sports programs include swim lessons, basketball, T-ball and spring break camps. Dancing, junior judo and karate classes are also available for kids. For adults, Mesa offers softball, volleyball, kickball, flag football, tennis, pickleball and recess for adults. There will also be Adaptive programs, lifeguard training and special interest classes such as dog manners, dance, Kangoo Jumps and Lego Roboteering available for youth and adults.

There are four ways to register:

Online

Email a completed registration form to [email protected]

Mail a completed registration form to: Mesa Parks and Recreation

PO Box 1466

Mail Stop 7010

Mesa, AZ 8522



Visit the Mesa Parks and Recreation office at 708 W. Baseline to fill out and submit a registration form

Registration forms are available in English and Spanish. For questions, call (480) 644-PLAY (7529)

Financial assistance is available for all youth and Adaptive Recreation programs. The Mesa Recreation Scholarship is funded by a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover 50 percent of the registration fees for qualified participants.

Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A Z.com.