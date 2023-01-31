Registration open for High School Juried Art Exhibition – Shawnee News-Star

MGMoA

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host its third High School Juried Art Exhibition in the Spring.

In the 2022 High School Juried Art Exhibition, four students were awarded cash prizes for their artworks, out of 50 applicants. Students have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork at the MGMoA for the Spring 2023 High School Juried Art Exhibition which is open to the public March 25 – April 16, 2023.

Both High School and Home School Students, grades 9th -12th, may submit to this juried art exhibit. The registration opened January 27. Students may submit up to three art pieces for consideration. Registration closes February 24, so artwork may be juried. Selected students will be notified by the following week. For a list of guidelines and rules please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. The High School Juried Art Exhibition is Sponsored in part by the Lions Club of Shawnee.

For questions please email [email protected] or call 405-878-5605.

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 1-4 pm with an admission fee. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.