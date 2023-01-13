Registration now open for FC Cincinnati Youth Soccer Camps

FC Cincinnati will offer Youth Soccer Camps for the first time this summer. Camp registration is now open to the public at: https://fccincinnati.leagueapps.com/camps

Led by Corben Bone, who played six years in Major League Soccer including the 2019 season for FC Cincinnati, the Camps will teach the Fundamentals of soccer through a combination of fun activities, healthy competition, and high-level coaching.

“Youth soccer is very popular in Greater Cincinnati, and we are excited to offer youth summer camps to help players improve their skills and have fun,” said Kate Solomon, Senior Vice President, Fan and Community Engagement. “We recruited Corben Bone, a former FCC and Major League Soccer player, to develop and run our youth Camps and are confident Campers will grow their skills and have fun.”

“We will offer two levels of Camps to meet the needs of Cincinnati’s players. Day Camps will be offered at locations throughout the region and are designed to develop and strengthen the Fundamentals of each player through fun and competitive practice with daily drills, games and challenges. Skills including passing, dribbling, shooting, combination play, and position play are among the Fundamentals taught by our FCC Coaching staff,” Corben Bone said.

“Elite Camps will take place where FC Cincinnati players practice — the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford. Elite Camps will focus on increasing development in technical and tactical skills through high level competition and coaching. Our coaches will work with individuals to advance their specific skills on the ball and help players better understand tactical movements on the field,” said Bone.

All camp registrants will receive an FC Cincinnati Camp shirt, one free ticket to a select 2023 FC Cincinnati home match and a visit from an FC Cincinnati player and mascot Gary the Lion!

FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members receive a 10% discount on Day Camps. More information is available at fccincinnati.com/camps

Space is limited – sign up today! Check out the locations, dates and pricing below for the various types of camps:

Day Camp Locations/Dates and Pricing

Otto Armleder Park

June 5 – June 9

9am-12pm (half day) or 9am-4pm (full day)

Half $225 / Full $275

West Chester Beckett Park

June 12 – June 16

9am-12pm (half day) and 9am-4pm (full day)

Half $225 / Full $275

Seven Hills School

June 20 – June 23

9am–12pm (half day)/9am–4pm (full day)

Half $200 / Full $250

Withrow University High School

June 26 – June 30

9am – 12pm (half day)/9am-4pm (full day)

Half $225 / Full $275

Milford High School

July 14 – July 16

9am – 12pm

$200

Voice of America Park

July 31 – August 4

9am-12pm (half day)/9am-4pm (full day)

Half $225 / Full $275

Elite Camps at Mercy Health Training Center/Dates and Pricing

Elite Camp 1

July 3-6/5:30pm-8:30pm

$300

Elite Camp 2

July 10-13/5:30pm-8:30pm

$300

Elite Camp 3

July 17-20/5:30pm-8:30pm

$300