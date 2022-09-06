Registration is open for Volleyball Little Huskies





HOUGHTON, Mich. – Registration is open for the Michigan Tech Little Huskies Volleyball Club. Coached by the Michigan Tech coaches and student-athletes, the club will feature a series of opportunities to learn and experience collegiate-level volleyball right here in the UP!

The club is open to all boys and girls interested in volleyball. Participants will receive free admission to all home matches with their club t-shirt and can sit in a special cheering section. Members will also participate in post-match Clinics and Autograph sessions with the 2022 Michigan Tech volleyball Huskies.

Cost for the club is $40 and $35 for a sibling. Register at the SDC Central Ticket Office, by phone at 906-487-2073, or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. You can also call the Michigan Tech volleyball office at 906-487-2595 for more information.

The schedule for fall Clinics is listed below:

• Passing – September 9, post-Davenport (match at 6 pm)

• Setting – September 17, post-Lake Superior State (match at 2 pm)

• Attacking – October 7, post-Saginaw Valley State (match at 5 pm)

• Serving – October 25, post-Northern Michigan (match at 6 pm)

• Review and Games – November 4, post-Parkside (match at 6 pm)