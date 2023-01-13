Registration For Summit Family Aquatic Center + Golf Course Now Open

SUMMIT, NJ — While it’s only the beginning of January and jumping in a swimming pool may be the last thing on your mind, registration for the 2023 season at the Summit Family Aquatic Center and the Municipal Golf Course is now open to residents.

The Recreation department is issuing new membership cards for all current or prospective Summit Family Aquatic Center (SFAC) and golf course members for the 2023 season. Memberships may be purchased in person at the Community Center at 100 Morris Avenue, online or over the phone. If purchased online or over the phone, members will be required to pick up membership cards at the Community Center from 8:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday or from 9 am to 8 pm Saturday and Sunday.

The SFAC boasts an “award-winning facility,” recognized for both design and programming by the New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association as well as Aquatics International. Non-resident memberships will be available in the 2023 season. The SFAC will open on Saturday, May 27, after which time the facility will be open on Memorial Day, Saturdays, and Sundays. Beginning Thursday, June 12, the facility will be open daily through Monday, Sept. 4.

Resident memberships are available to Summit residents, taxpayers, business owners and lessees, city employees, current and retired Summit Board of Education employees and active First Aid Squad members and their immediate families. A limited number of non-resident memberships are available. More information is available at www.summitcommunityprograms.com/160/Family-Aquatic-Center.

The Municipal Golf Course is a Par 3, nine-hole executive course covering 13 Acres of land. Memberships are available to Summit Residents and non-residents. The course will be open beginning Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Registration is open for individuals aged six years and older. Children ages six to

nine must complete a Clinic at the course or another Accredited course to obtain a membership. More information is available at www.summitcommunityprograms.com/165/Municipal-Golf-Course. How to register Online using the department’s new registration system. Over the phone at 908-277-2932. In person at the Community Center, located at 100 Morris Avenue in Summit. You can contact the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932 with any questions.