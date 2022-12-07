Registration for Mini, Junior Hoopster basketball Leagues upcoming : Kauai Now

County of Kaua’i officials have announced registration for the 2023 Mini Hoopster and Junior Hoopster basketball Leagues will be held from Dec. 13 to Dec 15, 9 am to 4 pm Registration will be held in person or can be emailed to county officials. There is no cost to join the basketball leagues.

Registration in person will be held on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Līhu’e Neighborhood Center (808-241-4465)

Kalāheo Neighborhood Center (808-332-9770)

Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center (808-335-3731)

Waimea Neighborhood Center (808-338-1122)

Registration is also available online. The registration form can be downloaded online and emailed to [email protected].

The Mini Hoopster League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade. The Junior Hoopster League is open to boys and girls in second and third grade. This program is free for participants.

The basketball season runs from January to February. The games will be held at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center gym on Saturdays – Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, and Feb. 25.

For more information, please contact Bronson Carvalho at 808-241-4465 or via email at [email protected].

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Melanie Okamoto at [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.