Register for Fall Little Huskies Basketball League





HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s and Women’s basketball is excited to offer two fall Little Huskies basketball leagues and registration is open. For girls grades 2-5, the camp will take place over four days beginning in September. Boys in grades 3-6 have camp on three days starting September 26. Participants will leave with fundamental basketball skills like ball handling, shooting, team play, and defensive play.

There will also be an opportunity to play basketball scrimmages at Halftime of select Michigan Tech home basketball games with free admission.

The deadline to register for girls’ camp is Wednesday, September 7. The last day to register for boys is September 21. Participants can expect top-level instruction from head Women’s basketball Coach Sam Clayton and head men’s basketball Coach Josh Buettner along with current Michigan Tech student-athletes. Learning skills, teamwork, making friends, and having fun are goals of both camps.

ABOUT COACH CLAYTON

Sam Clayton enters her fifth season as head coach of the Michigan Tech Women’s basketball program. Under her guidance, the Huskies played to an 18-11 overall record and qualified for the conference semifinals. Clayton and the Huskies ended the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 20-2. The team won the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season Championship and Conference Tournament Championships.

Clayton brings a wealth of coaching experience to Tech from both the NCAA Division I and II levels. Assistant Head Coach Elisa Jurmu is in her fifth season. As a player, she appeared in 57 games for the Huskies and made two runs in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

ABOUT COACH BUETTNER

Josh Buettner was named head men’s basketball Coach in April 2021. Buettner helped the Huskies to the NCAA Midwest Region Championship game in his first season as associate head men’s basketball Coach in 2020-21. Last season, the Huskies qualified for the conference semifinals after posting a 21-7 regular season record. Prior to his promotion to Associate Head Coach, Buettner served 13 seasons as Assistant Coach after taking the position July 1, 2008.

He has recruited four All-Americans and numerous All-GLIAC First Team selections since his appointment in 2008. From Shawano, Wisconsin, he starred for the Huskies from 2001-05. Assistant Coach Ben Stelzer returned to Houghton last year after playing professional basketball in Spain. He was an All-American for the Huskies during his Athletic career.