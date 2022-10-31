Regional volleyball: Five north area teams qualify for postseason tournaments

Posted



October 31, 2022

AURORA — The Colorado High School Activities Association released the regional playoff brackets for class 4A Oct. 31.

Skyview High School drew the 36th seed and, together with Mullen High School, travels to top-seeded Palmer Ridge for the tournament. Skyview plays Palmer Ridge at 9:30 am

Riverdale Ridge qualified for the regionals. The Ravens (34th seed overall) and Glenwood Springs will play at Windsor High School. Start time and date haven’t been announced.

Holy Family, which is the 11th seed, hosts a tournament and will welcome Palisade High School and The Classical Academy.

In class 5A, Legacy drew the 15th seed and travels to Chatfield High School; so does Highland Ranch. Horizon has the 13th seed and joins Columbine High School for the regional tourney at Heritage High School.

Times and dates haven’t been announced for any of the tournaments.

Two wins guarantee a team a spot in the state volleyball tournament next week at the Denver Coliseum.