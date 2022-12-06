Regional volleyball Athletes named All-Region by AVCA | Sports

(KMAland) — A host of regional college volleyball athletes have been named All-Region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Iowa State’s Eleanor Holthaus (Midwest Region Player of the Year), Maya Duckworth (Midwest Region Freshman of the Year) and Christy Johnson-Lynch (Midwest Region Coach of the Year) accepted major honors out of their region. In addition, former Nebraska standout and Louisville Coach Dani Busboom Kelly was named the East Region Coach of the Year.

Here’s a list of the regional college volleyball athletes honored within their region. Find the complete list linked here.

Tayler Alden, Sophomore, Northern Iowa (Midwest Region)

Bekka Allick, Freshman, Nebraska (North Region)

Haley Bush, Senior, Drake (Midwest Region)

Lauren Dooley, Senior, Kansas (Midwest Region)

Maya Duckworth, Freshman, Iowa State (Midwest Region)

Ayah Elnady, Freshman, Kansas (Midwest Region)

Eleanor Holthaus, Senior, Iowa State (Midwest Region)

Madi Kubik, Senior, Nebraska (North Region)

Whitney Lauenstein, Sophomore, Nebraska (North Region)

Kaitlyn Lord, Senior, Nebraska (North Region)

Shayla McCormick, Sophomore, Omaha (Midwest Region)

Sydney Petersen, Senior, Northern Iowa (Midwest Region)

Lexi Rodriguez, Sophomore, Nebraska (North Region)

McKenna Ruch, Junior, Omaha (Midwest Region)

Norah Sis, Sophomore, Creighton (East Region)

Anezka Szabo, Senior, Kansas (Midwest Region)

Kendra Wait, Sophomore, Creighton (East Region)

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydney Bolding, Senior, Kansas State (Midwest Region)

Kiana Schmitt, Senior, Creighton (East Region)

Camryn Turner, Sophomore, Kansas (Midwest Region)