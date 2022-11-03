Regional run fuels Cleveland Heights: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights’ first trip to regionals since 2003 came maybe a year ahead of schedule with this squad.

The Tigers returned no starters last year from their previous roster, but worked in a group that came up together in the school with a chemistry that made up for it.

A trip to Phoenix brought them together further, as Coach JR Bremer’s Squad adopted a mentality that he wanted with a defensive toughness that the Tigers exhibited during his playing days at the high school in the late 1990s. It comes a little more second nature for these seniors, led by the foursome of Rondelle Pollard, Rayvelle Duncan, Shemarion Hardy and Jaeden Lawson.

They powered Heights to a district championship last season in Copley before running into St. Ignatius during the regional semifinals at Kent State. Most of that lineup is back, minus junior forward Hosea Steele, who transferred to Richmond Heights. In his place come two sophomores, who started as freshmen at Trinity, with guard Braylyn Irby and forward Jayquan Stubbs. They will debut against Lake Erie League Rival Shaker Heights during the Great Lakes Classic. The Tigers follow that with three straight LEL games to open the season, including an anticipated Showdown at Garfield Heights, before a trip to state powerhouse Centerville.

Get a look at the Tigers ahead of the 2022-23 high school basketball season with a camp tour video above. Previews will continue this month, leading up to division-by-division previews on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The cleveland.com preseason Top 25 will be unveiled Wednesday, Nov. 23.

coach: JR Bremer (fourth season)

2021-22 record: 19-7, 11-2 Lake Erie League (Division I regional semifinalist)

Returning starters: Rondelle Pollard (5-11, sr., PG, 8.3 points, 3.2 assists), Rayvelle Duncan (6-2, sr., G, 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists)

In the rotation: Shemarion Hardy (6-0, sr., PG, 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Jaeden Lawson (6-4, sr., F), Braylyn Irby (6-3, so., G/F), Jayquan Stubbs (6-5, so., F), Mason Delk (6-5, sr., F), Jamir Cliff (6-3, sr., F), BJ Stewart (6-0, sr., G ), Zion Harris (6-6, Sr., F)

Schedule

Nov. 26 vs. Shaker Heights at Great Lakes Classic, Dec. 1 at Garfield Heights, Dec. 9 at Maple Heights, Dec. 11 at Centerville, Dec. 16 at Bedford, Dec. 17 vs. Olentangy Orange at Play By Play Classic in Columbus, Dec. 22 vs. Lutheran East at Garfield Heights, Dec. 27 vs. TBD at Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Dec. 28 vs. TBD at Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Dec. 30 vs. TBD at Cactus Jam in Phoenix

Jan. 3 vs. Lorain, Jan. 6 vs. Shaw, Jan. 8 vs. Buchtel at John Carroll, Jan. 13 at Warrensville Heights, Jan. 14 vs. Gilmour at ELB Invitational, Jan. 20 at Shaker Heights, Jan. 22 at Brush at CMI Invitational, Jan. 24 vs. Garfield Heights, Jan. 27 vs. Maple Heights, Jan. 31 vs. Bedford

February 3 at Lorain, Feb. 10 at Shaw, Feb. 14 vs. Warrensville Heights

Contact sports Reporter Matt Goul on Twitter (@mgoul) or email ([email protected]).