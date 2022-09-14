Regional Performing Arts Company hosts area Premiere of ‘SpongeBob Musical’ in Highland

The United States was introduced to “SpongeBob SquarePants” when a preview aired on May 1, 1999, on Nickelodeon, which recently renewed the animated TV series for a 14th season.

The Region will be introduced to “The SpongeBob Musical” when the Regional Performing Arts Company starts its 2022-23 season with the show’s area Premiere from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at Highland High School Auditorium.

“It’s very exciting to be able to be the first community production in our area. We like to bring fresh stories and new Musicals to the Northwest Indiana region as a production team,” said Benjamin Leonard-White, director of “The SpongeBob Musical.”

“We also premiered ‘Matilda’ in the Region. There’s just something about the newness of the stories that really draws us to telling new stories and telling pertinent stories and telling modern stories to our audiences.”

Leonard-White of Valparaiso said his wife, Katelyn Leonard-White, music director and vocal director, and Lauren Makarauskas, Assistant director and choreographer, of Hobart, sparked the staging of “The SpongeBob Musical.”

“As people who grew up with the cartoon, we were excited to see how it was going to be onstage and the messaging behind the show itself,” he said.

“The city is facing an impending volcanic eruption and they’re not really sure how they’re going to handle that. Our optimistic character SpongeBob wants to save his home. This is where they live. This is where he works. This is where his friends are.

“He doesn’t want to leave it behind and just start somewhere else. He definitely doesn’t want to give up and have the whole city burn up around him. It’s really an inspiring story that is surprisingly relevant to today’s struggles as human beings.”

Based on the series created by Stephen Hillenburg, “The SpongeBob Musical” features book by Kyle Jarrow and musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

The show includes original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and TI

“People are going to hear songs that they’re familiar with from the cartoon — for example, ‘Best Day Ever,’ which is a fan favorite, and they’re going to see lots of things that are familiar with the characters and the the way they behave and their mannerisms,” Benjamin Leonard-White said.

“At the same time, it’s not a full cartoon so you’re not going to see SpongeBob SquarePants in a big rectangular yellow box. They’re a cross between a cartoon character and a human. It makes the cartoon characters much more human and much more relatable.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” also features songs by David Bowie, as well as Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Coulton and additional music is by Tom Kitt.

The cast for the show in Highland includes Crown Point, Highland, Portage and Valparaiso residents. The performers are all younger than 18 years old.

“I have never seen a cast more excited to start a project or work on a project as this one,” Benjamin Leonard-White said.

“They’re wholeheartedly jumping in headfirst and bringing their characters to life with lots of enthusiasm.”

VIP tickets for “The SpongeBob Musical” include a backstage tour 15 minutes before the performance and a short opportunity to take photos with the characters.

“It’ll give folks a look into what goes into a show,” Benjamin Leonard-White said.

Regional Performing Arts Company also presents the free Bikini Bottom Bookfair from 10 am to noon Sept. 24 at Barnes & Noble at Valparaiso Marketplace, 150 Silhavy Road, Suite 120, Valparaiso.

There will be photo opportunities, activities, a character-led story time at 11 am and coupons for reduced-price tickets to “The SpongeBob Musical.” Proceeds from the Bookfair benefit the nonprofit theater group’s community work.

“There’ll be several characters there,” Benjamin Leonard-White said.

The 2022-23 season also includes “A Seussified Christmas Carol” from Dec. 9 to 11 at Woodland Park in Portage.

Shows in 2023 include “Channeling Grimm” from March 17 to 19 at the Regional Performing Arts Company’s studio theater in Portage and the free “Into the Woods Jr.” from June 9 to 11 at Founders Square Amphitheater in Portage.

‘The SpongeBob Musical’

When: 7 pm Sept. 30-Oct. 1; 2 pm Oct 2

Where: Highland High School Auditorium, 9135 Erie St., Highland

Tickets: $10 general public; free ages 4 and younger; $15 VIP with preshow backstage tour

Information: 219-841-9545; regionalperformingarts.org

Jessi Virtusio is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.