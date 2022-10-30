Regional Champions crowned in Wyoming Volleyball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) – Wyoming’s Volleyball season is now a week away from state, and the participating teams have now been revealed. Each class will play in Casper for State Championships next week.

4A

East

Final: Cheyenne Central 3 Sheridan 1

Final: Campbell County 3 Cheyenne South 0

Final: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne Central 0

Final: Natrona County 3 Campbell County 1

Final: Natrona County 3 Thunder Basin 1 3rd place match

Final: Cheyenne East 3 Laramie 1 Championship

West

Final: Star Valley 3 Evanston 0 = 25-20, 25-17, 25-18

Final: Rock Springs 3 Green River 1 = 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22

Final: Star Valley 3 Jackson 0 = 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Final: Riverton 3 Rock Springs 2

Final: Riverton 3 Star Valley 0 3rd place match

Final: Kelly Walsh 3 Cody 0 Championship

3A

East

Final: Glenrock 3 Rawlins 1 = 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

Final: Moorcroft 3 Torrington 0 = 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

Final: Buffalo 3 Glenrock 0 = 25-23, 25-17, 25-15

Final: Newcastle 3 Moorcroft 0 = 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Final: Newcastle 3 Buffalo 0 3rd place match

Final: Wheatland 3 Douglas 2 Championship

West

Final: Worland 3 Pinedale 1

Final: Lander 3 Thermopolis 0

Final: Worland 3 Lovell 0

Final: Powell 3 Lander 0 = 25-11, 25-11, 25-23

Final: Powell 3 Worland 0 3rd place match

Final: Mountain View 3 Lyman Championship

2A

East

Final: Sundance 3 Lusk 0

Final: Tongue River 3 Pine Bluffs 1

Final: Wright 3 Sundance 2

Final: Tongue River 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0

Final: Wright 3 Tounge River 0 3rd place match

Final: Big Horn 3 Burns 0 Championship

West

Final Score: Kemmerer 3 Big Piney 1

Final Score: Greybull 3 Wind River 0

Final Score: Greybull 3 Kemmerer 0 3rd place match

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Shoshoni 1 Championship

1A

East

Final: Kaycee 3 Upton 0

Final: Rock River 3 Arvada-Clearmont 0

Final: Kaycee 3 Rock River 0 3rd place match

Final: Southeast 3 Hulett 0 Championship

West

Final: Little Snake River 3 Encampment 0

Final: Saratoga 3 Meet 2

Final: Little Snake River 3 Saratoga 2 3rd place match

Final: Riverside 3 Cokeville 0 Championship

