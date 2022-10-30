Regional Champions crowned in Wyoming Volleyball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) – Wyoming’s Volleyball season is now a week away from state, and the participating teams have now been revealed. Each class will play in Casper for State Championships next week.
4A
East
Final: Cheyenne Central 3 Sheridan 1
Final: Campbell County 3 Cheyenne South 0
Final: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne Central 0
Final: Natrona County 3 Campbell County 1
Final: Natrona County 3 Thunder Basin 1 3rd place match
Final: Cheyenne East 3 Laramie 1 Championship
West
Final: Star Valley 3 Evanston 0 = 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Final: Rock Springs 3 Green River 1 = 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22
Final: Star Valley 3 Jackson 0 = 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Final: Riverton 3 Rock Springs 2
Final: Riverton 3 Star Valley 0 3rd place match
Final: Kelly Walsh 3 Cody 0 Championship
3A
East
Final: Glenrock 3 Rawlins 1 = 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
Final: Moorcroft 3 Torrington 0 = 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Final: Buffalo 3 Glenrock 0 = 25-23, 25-17, 25-15
Final: Newcastle 3 Moorcroft 0 = 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Final: Newcastle 3 Buffalo 0 3rd place match
Final: Wheatland 3 Douglas 2 Championship
West
Final: Worland 3 Pinedale 1
Final: Lander 3 Thermopolis 0
Final: Worland 3 Lovell 0
Final: Powell 3 Lander 0 = 25-11, 25-11, 25-23
Final: Powell 3 Worland 0 3rd place match
Final: Mountain View 3 Lyman Championship
2A
East
Final: Sundance 3 Lusk 0
Final: Tongue River 3 Pine Bluffs 1
Final: Wright 3 Sundance 2
Final: Tongue River 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0
Final: Wright 3 Tounge River 0 3rd place match
Final: Big Horn 3 Burns 0 Championship
West
Final Score: Kemmerer 3 Big Piney 1
Final Score: Greybull 3 Wind River 0
Final Score: Greybull 3 Kemmerer 0 3rd place match
Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Shoshoni 1 Championship
1A
East
Final: Kaycee 3 Upton 0
Final: Rock River 3 Arvada-Clearmont 0
Final: Kaycee 3 Rock River 0 3rd place match
Final: Southeast 3 Hulett 0 Championship
West
Final: Little Snake River 3 Encampment 0
Final: Saratoga 3 Meet 2
Final: Little Snake River 3 Saratoga 2 3rd place match
Final: Riverside 3 Cokeville 0 Championship
