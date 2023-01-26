Regional Artists Exhibit at the Sue Ross Arts Center

Kirksville Arts Association

Twenty-one area artists have over 60 pieces of art on display in the Ellebracht and Gaber Galleries at the Sue Ross Arts Center. The exhibit opened Saturday, Jan. 14 and will run through Feb. 24. The exhibit includes a wide range of art including oils, acrylics, watercolors and photography.

Ashton Clema served as judge for the exhibit. Placing first for “Ghost of the Veld”, an oil on Canvas was Anna Dabney. Second place went to Trish Hill Bellington for her watercolor on masa paper titled “Bathing Beauty”. Third place went to Joyce Ayres for her oil of “Dillard’s Mill”. Honorable mention went to Rusty Nelson for “Autumn Walk” and “Destination Nowhere”, Matthew Derezinski for “Moon Lite Flight”, Terry Baker for “Rocky River” and to Jeanne Scott for her “Danish Blue Covered Bowl”.

The Regional Artists exhibit is an annual show by the Kirksville Arts Association, Sponsored by Lovegreens and the Missouri Arts Council. The exhibit includes both new and returning artists.

The Sue Ross Arts Center is open Monday through Friday, 11 am to 4 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm There is no charge to visit the gallery and children are always welcome. The next exhibit will feature needlework and opens in March.