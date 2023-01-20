Region II basketball event will go to Rougher Village

Jan. 19—The NJCAA Region II men’s and Women’s basketball tournament will be moved from a planned venue of the Muskogee Civic Center to the new Rougher Village Arena, March 8-11.

As has been reported, MPS and the MTA had been in discussion regarding an alternate site over recent weeks due to unspecified issues at the Civic Center.

Tammye Howell, Deputy Director of Tourism with the MTA, said in response to a question via email on Thursday that the decision to switch venues was more to showcase the new MPS facility and that adjustments including a shot clock, a college 3-point line and other floor adjustments to accommodate college playing rules will be made by MPS.

The original contract with the NJCAA was with the Civic Center.

“The Muskogee Tourism Authority (MTA) competed to host the tournament through a competitive process, and we are honored that Muskogee was selected as the host city,” said MTA’s COO Dr. Jerri Stoutermire. “Rougher Village Arena will provide players, coaches, officials, recruiters, and spectators from across the state a first-class experience.”

Rougher Village opened this past weekend with Muskogee High’s home opener against Broken Arrow. The arena seats 1,700.

“Muskogee is honored to host this major tournament opportunity and showcase the new Rougher Village arena at Muskogee Public Schools,” said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman in a statement. “The decision of NJCAA Region II to hold this tournament in Muskogee is a Testament to our community’s vibrant tourism economy, and our capacity to host this and other events in Muskogee USA.”

“We are pleased to host this Collegiate event and proud to showcase Muskogee to communities across the state,” said MPS superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall. “The response from our students and community to the new arena has been incredible. Hosting this tournament is a milestone in the opening of the facility.”

Connors State will be the “home team” in the sense that it is the nearest participant. Eastern, Murray State, Northeastern A&M, Northern-Tonkawa, Northern-Enid, Redlands, Seminole State and Western make up the rest of Region II. Arkansas Baptist, a member through last season, is now a four-year school and member of the NAIA.

The Connors State men were Region II Champions last year and made the NJCAA National Tournament. That’s where the winners of both will go — the men to Hutchinson, Kan., and the women to Lubbock, Texas.

Some on-campus play-in games will whittle the fields to eight teams in both men’s and women’s brackets with the first round on Thursday, semifinals on Friday and Championship games on Saturday.

The tournament has called Shawnee home the past 26 seasons. Last year, the two Championship games averaged about 1,200 total, Mike St. John, the Region II director, said.

St. John gave base cost figures for hosting the event at $12,000, based on previous figures. That includes paying for game officials, a guarantee of $3,000 to each Championship school and trophies for all-tournament teams. The NJCAA pays for team championship trophies and All-Region individual awards that are announced during the tournament.

It’s not the first time for Muskogee to host an NJCAA event. In 2021, Muskogee High School served as host partner for the NJCAA Region II softball tournament.