Region 7 Releases list of golf and tennis honors | Prep Sports

Considering the season Ashley Ridge had this fall, it came as no surprise that the Swamp Foxes are well represented on the Region 7-AAAAA Girls Golf All-region Team.

Ashley Ridge sophomore Avery Smith has been named the region’s 2022 Girls Golf Region Player of the Year. Her coach, Carter Wells, has been named the region’s 2022 Girls Golf Region Coach of the Year.

After going 13-2 during the regular season to claim their second straight region championship, the Swamp Foxes capped the best season in program history by placing fourth at the Class AAAAA Girls Golf Lower State Championship on Oct. 17 and 10th at the 5A Championship match Oct. 25-26. Those finishes represent the program’s best finish to date at both tournaments.

“As a Coach I can’t put into words how proud I am of this entire team,” Wells said. “They all have worked unbelievably hard on their games and their Accolades show this.”

Smith led the Swamp Foxes during the state tournament at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville, finishing with rounds of 77 and 74 to tie for fifth place individually. That earned her a spot on the 2022 All-state Team. She also led the Swamp Foxes during the region Championship tournament, finishing with a two-over par 74 round to claim low medalist honors for the tournament.

Ashley Ridge Golfers Annabel Carman and Sofia Villarose were also named to the 2022 all-region team.

Marlie Duarte represents Fort Dorchester on the all-region team. Rounding out the list are West Ashley’s Bella Bozard, Katelyn Gagne and Addi Clark.

All-region Tennis

More than half of the Athletes named to the Region 7-AAAAA 2022 Girls Tennis All-region Team play for Summerville-area schools.

West Ashley, which won the region championship this fall, grabbed the two most prestigious spots on the all-region team. Seventh-grader Kamya Pham was named the region’s Girls Tennis 2022 Player of the Year. West Ashley’s Jaima Kennedy was named the region’s 2022 Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. Emma Crow and Claire Britton also represent West Ashley on the team.

Elena Stopar and Rolyns Hadley represent Ashley Ridge on the all-region team while Grace Hough and Camryn Dillings represent Summerville. Fort Dorchester’s Madison Cleveland also received all-region honors.