Region 10 girls soccer MVP Ashlee Harris of Snow Canyon leads list of all-region honorees – St George News

ST. GEORGE— Snow Canyon High School forward Ashlee Harris has been recognized as Region 10’s most valuable player, leading the recently released list of players named to the all-region soccer team.

Harris, a junior, led the Warriors with 19 goals this season, helping the team to the Region 10 Championship and a runner-up state 4A trophy. Snow Canyon finished the season with an overall record of 15-4, including 10-2 in Region 10 play. The Warriors fell to Defending Champion Mountain Crest in the 4A state title game on Oct. 22.

“Ashlee’s nickname this year was ‘the Mailman’ because she always delivers,” said Snow Canyon Coach Connor Brown, who just finished his first year at the helm. “Whenever we needed a goal, Ashlee was the one to step up and make something happen. She was a huge part of our success this season.”

Among Harris’ more memorable goals this season, Brown said, were the game-winner vs. Desert Hills, the goal that clinched the region title for the Warriors, and the stunning equalizer in the state semifinals vs. Sky View on Oct. 20 that tied the game 1-1, with the Warriors getting the go-ahead goal just a few minutes later.

Joining Harris on the all-Region 10 first team are teammates Lilly Wittwer, Madi Clegg, Andee Hobson and Abigail Jenkins. Also from Snow Canyon, Chloe Vowell, Macie Hoskins and Sydnee Crowton made the all-region second team.

Brown had praise for all those players, along with the rest of the Athletes on the Warriors’ team.

“Lilly is the engine of our midfield,” he said of Wittwer. “She is Tireless and never stops working. On and off the ball, she was our creative force this season, with 11 goals and 12 assists.”

Brown also called Clegg “a commanding presence” in the team’s midfield.

“Traditionally a 6, Madi adapted and grew into a dominant box-to-box to midfielder this season, adding goal-scoring to her game,” Brown said. “She scored our opener in the state quarterfinal and the game-winner in the semifinal. Arguably our most important player this season.”

Brown noted that the contributions of fellow midfielder Vowell were also key to the team’s success.

“A brilliant passer of the ball, Chloe set up most of our big chances this season,” he said. “If we kept track of the passes before the assist, Chloe would be near the top of the list in the state. We wouldn’t have been able to dominate possession without both of these girls in the center of the park.”

Brown also praised the defensive efforts of Hobson, Jenkins and Hoskins.

“Andee, Abigail and Macie were ever-present in our defense this season,” he said. “We lost several defenders to injury throughout the season, so these girls had to step up, play extra minutes and even switch positions in some cases. They were brilliant all year.”

Brown also praised Crowton for her versatility.

“Sydnee grew into her role in our team, showcasing her work ethic and flexibility on the pitch,” he said. “She played five different positions for us this season and was instrumental in our wins over Desert Hills and Sky View.”

Brown also spoke highly of his team as a whole.

“I am very pleased with how we handled adversity this season,” he said. “We suffered several injuries to key players and different girls were able to step up and perform.”

“We recovered five wins from losing positions and won all four of our overtime games,” Brown added. “We were able to get to a Championship game to feel what it was like, to know what is required. Mentally this year was preparation for the future. I hope to take steps forward next year to build off our success this season.”

Several top performers on other Region 10 teams also made the all-region first team, including Cedar High’s Keana Tolman, who led the 4A classification with 22 goals scored; Cedar’s Rylan Tebbs, who added 14 goals; and Ellie Hendrix of Desert Hills, who made 20 goals and recorded 15 assists.

Below are the full listings of the all-region teams, which were determined by a vote of the Region 10 coaches:

All-Region 10 girls soccer team 2022

First team all-region

MVP: Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon.

Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon; Madi Clegg, Snow Canyon; Andee Hobson, Snow Canyon; Abigail Jenkins, Snow Canyon; Ellie Hendrix, Desert Hills; Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills; Taygen Overall, Desert Hills; Hannah Heaton, Desert Hills; Sam Park, Crimson Cliffs; Paisley Hinton, Crimson Cliffs; Avery Cardenas, Crimson Cliffs; Kierra Reid, Dixie; Allee Williams, Dixie; Hali’a Pelton, Dixie; Kiley Droubay, Pine View; Makenna Twede, Pine View; Hayley Lemmon, Hurricane; Alena Wilson, Hurricane; Riley Nichols, Hurricane; Rylan Tebbs, Cedar; Keana Tolman, Cedar; Jaden Hlebasko, Cedar; and Anna Hall, Cedar. Second team all-region Chloe Vowell, Snow Canyon; Macie Hoskins, Snow Canyon; Sydnee Crowton, Snow Canyon; Cooper Denison, Desert Hills; Maya Dalley, Desert Hills; Camry Jorgenson, Desert Hills; Ally Peterson, Desert Hills; Izzy West, Crimson Cliffs; Ella Cotter, Crimson Cliffs; Kenzie Palmer, Crimson Cliffs; Kenadee Richey, Crimson Cliffs; Jaide Bundy, Dixie; Kimberly Morales, Dixie; Rachel Mathis, Pine View; Ashley Leavitt, Pine View; Claire LeFevre, Pine View; Maddi Card, Hurricane; Ashlyn Neeley, Hurricane; Aunika Neumann, Cedar; Cambria Simper, Cedar; and TyLee Nielson, Cedar.

