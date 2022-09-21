Region 1 boys golf: Farmington’s Summerhays nips Fremont’s Christensen as medalist | News, Sports, Jobs

SYRACUSE — Farmington freshman golfer Jack Summerhays lined up a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th green at Glen Eagle Golf Course on Tuesday, not knowing how important it was at the time.

There was no live, up-to-date scoring, and with some of the slower players still out of the course, it was nearly two hours before the final results were known.

Summerhays made the putt and, when the results were posted, Farmington had edged past Fremont for the Region 1 Championship by four strokes after trailing by seven at the start of the day.

“Honestly, I was thinking this is big for the team,” Summerhays said. “I wasn’t thinking about the Solo standings and it ended up being huge. I made the putt.”

When that putt banged solidly into the hole, it meant region medalist honors for Summerhays (73, 67), as he nipped Fremont’s Kyson Christensen (71, 70) by one stroke, 140 to 141, in the two-day event.

“My Coach came up to me and said ‘I think it breaks a little bit.’ I said, ‘I don’t know coach, it looks pretty straight to me.’ They said ‘whatever you think, I trust you,’” Summerhays said. “I just gave it the right read and it went right in the back of the cup.”

Showing maturity beyond his years, Summerhays laid up on the par-5 18th hole instead of taking a big risk with a creek in front of the green and water on the left.

“I could have gone for it but I decided it would take a perfect shot and this game is definitely not a perfect game. I knew it was going to take a Miracle shot, so I laid up with a pitching wedge. I went driver, pitching wedge, pitching wedge. Stuck it and it kind of spun back a little bit to about 20 feet.”

First-round leader Chase Burton (Fremont), who shot 70 at Eagle Mountain on Monday, came back to the pack with a 77 Tuesday for a 147 total and a tie for sixth.

Summerhays started the day tied for seventh after his opening round 73 but was soon within striking distance of the leaders when he shot 2-under on the front nine Tuesday. They birdied 10 and 11 to quickly go 4-under.

They then played steady, par golf until the clutch birdie on 18 that sealed the win.

“I didn’t put myself out of it on the first day,” Summerhays said. “I came in feeling confident. I hit my driver really well today and made a lot of par putts and birdie putts. I didn’t make any bogies, so it kind of kept me in it and I’m really happy about how I performed today.”

Farmington as a team shot 572 to claim the team win, while Fremont checked in second at 576. Davis was third (609), followed by Layton (616), Weber (619), host Syracuse (635) and Clearfield (671).

Fremont led 284 strokes to 291 after the first round, but Farmington made a pact to come back strong on day two.

“Coach said ‘go on a group text and talk about what we’re going to do today to make it better,'” Summerhays said. “The key was to not let Fremont get the best of us; we’re going to play like we’re beating them a lot. (Team captain) Ben (Ackley) said, ‘hey put your best swing on it; outcome doesn’t matter.’”

If the name Summerhays has a familiar ring, Jack is the son of former PGA Tour pro Daniel Summerhays, so the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

“It’s all my dad and mom. My mom is supportive of me and is always out there watching me. My dad is my golf coach,” Jack Summerhays said. “They made a great point yesterday. They said I don’t care what you shoot, as long as you’re happy. I’ll never leave you hanging.”

Ackley finished third individually at 144 (73, 71). Karson Tesch from Fremont (73, 72) and Max Landon of Davis (73, 72) tied for fourth at 145. Fremont’s Luke Dalebout (71, 76), tied with Burton for sixth at 147.

Spencer Poll (71, 77) tied for eighth with Farmington’s Brigham Goldsberry (73, 75) at 148, and Farmington’s Cole Taylor (81, 70) finished 10th at 151.

Layton golfer David Liechty, who won four of the seven regular-season Region 1 tournaments, did not play because of a knee injury suffered playing Spike ball a couple of days ago.

Region 1 officials made an exception for him and he will be allowed to play in the 6A state Championship in three weeks at Talon’s Cove in Saratoga Springs because of his stellar performance throughout the year.

With points doubled for results at the Region 1 Championship, the final team standings for the season and seeding order for the state tournament read Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Davis, Weber, Syracuse and Clearfield.

