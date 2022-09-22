Regginald Daniels named Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton Women’s basketball program has announced the hiring of Reginald Daniels as an assistant coach. He will also serve as the Bearcats’ recruiting coordinator. In the process, the Bearcats have finalized their staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we welcome Coach Reginald Daniels to our Bearcat Family,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “He brings a diverse body of knowledge and experience to our staff having played and been a head coach. He will continue to help us bring high character young women into our program and serve as a great mentor for our players. “

A 2015 Graduate of Hood College, Daniels was the head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham during the 2021-22 season. He oversaw all aspects of the Devils’ program during his tenure.

The previous two seasons (2019-21), Daniels was an Assistant Coach at Stevenson University. During that span, he helped lead the Mustangs to 20 wins as well as appearances in the semifinal round of both the MAC Commonwealth and ECAC Tournaments.

From 2017-19, Daniels was a Graduate Assistant Coach for the Women’s basketball team at his alma mater. With the Blazers, Daniels Assisted in all areas, including recruiting, game video breakdown, game planning, travel logistics and social media. Daniels also worked with the Maryland Belles 2020 AUU team during the 2018-19 season.

Before entering the college coaching level, Daniels was a Coach at Patterson Mill High School from 2015-17. He served as the head coach of the boys’ JV team and as an assistant on the boys’ varsity team during that time.

Daniels played at Hood College from 2011-15. He ranks second in program history with 136 blocks and 105 games played.