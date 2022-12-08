Reggie Jackson to host Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Jan. 30
HOUSTON, TX – The Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Returns in 2023 and will be held on Monday, January 30 at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, FL.
Hall of Famer Reggie Jacksonwho established the Mr. October Foundation in 1997, will once again host the event, which will feature several top, former pro Athletes from a variety of sports, including more than 25 Hall of Famers, as well as A-list stars from the entertainment/music industry.
The event is being supported by several sponsors, with the Astros Foundation, Cactus Jack Foundation, Parts Authority, Hendrick Automotive Group, AVIS, Ralph Lauren, American Airlines, Gallery Furniture, Titleist, Classic Industries, Perry J. Cohen Foundation, Sire Spirits, and Jordan/Nike leading the way. Proceeds will be targeted to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. In past years, the event has been held in Pebble Beach and Pelican Hill. This year will mark the second time that the event will be held at the Floridian, which is owned by Houston Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane. In 2021, Jackson was named as a special advisor to Crane.
“Since the Inception of the Mr. October Foundation, we’ve Touched the lives of thousands of students who are looking to change their lives through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education,” Jackson said.
One of the goals of the Mr. October Foundation is to make sure that no matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments. A child’s zip code should not determine their STEM fluency.
Last year’s Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic raised over $500,000 for STEM programming in schools located in Oakland, St. Louis, Detroit and the Bronx. 35,000+ skills were learned by 1,500+ students. Potential cities being targeted for funding in 2023 include Houston, TX and West Palm Beach, FL. The Mr. October STEM 101 program provides 21st century STEM career minded curriculum, physical and electronic resources as well as professional development to inspire, engage, and prepare students for the STEM jobs of Tomorrow in the trades, engineering, manufacturing and medical fields.
.