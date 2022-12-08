Reggie Jackson to host Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Jan. 30

The event is being supported by several sponsors, with the Astros Foundation, Cactus Jack Foundation, Parts Authority, Hendrick Automotive Group, AVIS, Ralph Lauren, American Airlines, Gallery Furniture, Titleist, Classic Industries, Perry J. Cohen Foundation, Sire Spirits, and Jordan/Nike leading the way. Proceeds will be targeted to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. In past years, the event has been held in Pebble Beach and Pelican Hill. This year will mark the second time that the event will be held at the Floridian, which is owned by Houston Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane. In 2021, Jackson was named as a special advisor to Crane.