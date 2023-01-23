Regent Unveils his Master’s in Divinity in Biblical Literature & Languages

January 23, 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Regent University is pleased to announce its new Master’s in Divinity in Biblical Literature & Languages—a comprehensive program that enriches Linguistic and Exegetical skills through an integration of Biblical interpretation, Theological studies, and practical ministry.

“While there are many study tools for the Bible available, a true understanding of the original authors can be lost on modern readers,” said Corné J. Bekker, Dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University. “However, the rigorous study of Linguistic interpretation that Regent’s Biblical Literature & Languages ​​program provides equips our students with the ability to identify translation and doctrinal errors and ultimately bring forth the truth of the living word to God’s people.”

Students enrolled in this program will gain proficiency in the grammar and syntax of the Biblical Hebrew and Greek Languages. They also enjoy invaluable study abroad in Israel. A full-time student can complete the coursework in four years.

“Regent University is persistent about offering the most innovative curriculum available to prepare our students to lead upon graduation,” said Dr. William L. Hathaway, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “This new program is quite rewarding because of its high-level of academics, insight for ministry work, and the invaluable spiritual growth that takes place during the learning process.

We encourage all who are interested in learning more to visit www.regent.edu/MDivBL&L for details.

About Regent University

Founded in 1977, Regent University is America’s premier Christian university, with more than 13,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Regent University has been ranked the #1 Best Accredited Online College in the United States (Study.com, 2020), the #1 Safest College Campus in Virginia (YourLocalSecurity, 2021), and the #1 Best Online Bachelor’s Program in Virginia for ten years in a row (US News & World Report, 2022).

###