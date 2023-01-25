Reg Lenna Center for The Arts joins Coalition to seek state funding | News, Sports, Jobs

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts has joined a Coalition with other Performing arts centers in Upstate New York to ask the state for more funds.

Other members of the Coalition — titled Alive Downtowns— include; Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, Bardavon 1896 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, Clemens Center in Elmira, Palace Performing Arts Center in Albany, Proctors Collaborative in Schenectady, Albany, and Saratoga, Rochester Broadway Theater League’s Auditorium Theater in Rochester, The Smith Center for the Arts in Geneva, Stanley Theater in Utica, State Theater of Ithaca, Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, and Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston. The goal of the group is to get New York State lawmakers to look at Performing arts centers as critical parts of the state’s tourism similar to zoos and aquariums.

“The Reg is a member of a Coalition of 13 Performing arts centers across the Upstate region,” Hillary Meyer, Executive Director for the Reg Lenna said. “There were three key factors to be involved in this group. We are all historic theaters; we are all located in our city’s downtowns; and we all have capacities to seat more than 1,000 patrons. I should add a fourth, we all make a significant impact on our downtown’s economy.”

Additionally, Meyer said the goal of the group is focused on getting funds that will be able to be allocated to all of the members that are a part of each performing arts center.

“The state has recognized zoos and aquariums as critical parts of the state’s infrastructure for tourism and for education,” Meyer said. “Presently, New York State has an arrangement with zoos and aquariums in that they get state funding as a central organization that reallocates those funds internally to its members. We are asking for a similar acknowledgment based on the work for redevelopment of our downtowns and our extensive education efforts.”

For the Reg Lenna to be included in Alive Downtowns means a certain amount of state funds will be directed to them, and therefore directed to the economic development of downtown Jamestown’s art and cultural center. This will also allow for the Reg Lenna to not have to rely as much on local foundations.

Meyer said that she hopes that bringing in more state funding will allow the Reg to be able to reach more of the population in the area while also bringing in outside patrons. She added that it will provide job security for the Reg’s 17 staff members and the Local 266 stagehands.

“Personally, I’m Grateful for the partnership with these other amazing organizations,” Meyer said. “I now have a network of peers who have also struggled through the Pandemic and now we can work together and advocate for our industry.”

Meyer said the group has recently met with Governor Kathy Hochul’s regional offices and the next step towards reaching their goal is to meet with the legislative delegations in each region to encourage support.

Overall, Meyer said the goal of the Alive Downtowns Coalition is important because she believes having access to the arts is important for a healthy community and a healthy life.

“I strongly believe that to have a healthy community, it’s important to have access to the arts,” Meyer said. “Live experiences bring Joy and help relieve stress, which improves the quality of life for everyone. Also, we have a lot to celebrate this year as our theater — formerly known as The Palace — is 100 years old this year. The Reg staff and Board hopes our community will help us celebrate all year long.”