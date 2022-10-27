Reg Lenna Center For The Arts Announces 2022-23 Season | News, Sports, Jobs

Hip-hop strings duo Black Violin Returns to the stage at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts at 7:30 pm Nov. 12 for its Give Thanks tour. In 2017, the group, led by Kev Marcus and Will Baptiste, performed a sold-out concert in their Jamestown debut.

Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas is performed Dec. 2 at 7:30 pm The event features live Irish music, dancing and storytelling as well as classic Christmas carols.

Whose Line Is It, Anyway?’s Colin Mochrie presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis on March 18 at 7:30 pm Master hypnotist Asad Mecci puts select audience members into a trance throughout the evening, while Mochrie performs with them in a set of improvisational comedy.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is performed March 23 at 7 pm In this concert, touring musicians the McGuigan Brothers perform a setlist of the Fab Four’s songs based on requests from audience members which are shared during the event.

Spamilton: An American Parody is performed April 15 at 7:30 pm The musical comedy, from a Creator of Forbidden Broadway, sends up Lin-Manuel Miranda’s long-running blockbuster musical about one of our nation’s founding fathers.

On May 6 at 7:30 pm, The Reg and Robert H. Jackson Center will collaborate to bring the national tour of All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the stage. Written by Rupert Holmes, the one-woman play explores the times and legal career of the late Supreme Court justice.

Tickets for the events — except for Spamilton — are on sale now. The box office is open Monday and Friday from noon to 5 pm and Wednesday from noon to 8 pm Tickets may also be purchased during those hours by calling 716-484-7070, and anytime at reglenna.com.

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is located at 116. E. Third St., Jamestown.

Spam free

2271–HYPROV–0217

Today’s breaking news and more in your inbox