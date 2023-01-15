Refs missed a stunning number of calls at the end of Mavs-Lakers

The NBA Releases a Last Two Minute Report for any game that was within three points in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime — as was the case in Thursday’s double-OT thriller. This one found seven incorrect calls in those six minutes, which should frustrate both teams and satisfy neither.

The two most crucial calls from the Lakers’ perspective came at the end of the first overtime, where the league office ruled Christian Wood should have been whistled for a foul when he blocked LeBron James’ shot at the end of overtime, and Luka Doncic committed an uncalled Loose ball foul corralling the rebound.