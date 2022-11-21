“Refs Have Ruined a Once Great Sport”: NBA Fans Fume at ‘Soft’ Ejection of LeBron James’ Former Teammate

One fan said, “The league is soft,” after LeBron James’ former teammate was ejected from Sunday’s game. The Sacramento Kings beat the Detroit Pistons by an 8-point margin, winning 137-129. Furthermore, the 24-year-old Kings’ guard Malik Monk got tossed from the game for flexing on Killian Hayes. And the NBA world on Twitter doesn’t seem impressed with the move by the referees.

Monk countered a pass and scored a two-pointer early in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ game against the Pistons. Following that, he shoved Killian Hayes, which he quickly regretted as it was counted as his second technical foul, and got him ejected from the game. Before being ejected, Monk recorded 8 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 19 minutes of action.

However, it didn’t take long for the video clip of the incident to go viral on the internet. The NBA once had a reputation for being one of the most physical games and is now being called, “soft” by the fans. One fan said, “Refs have ruined a once great sport.”

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Monk in LeBron James’ Lakers

Malik Monk started his career with the Charlotte Hornets from 2017 to 2021. In 2021, he became a free agent, when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks called him. At last, Monk decided to join the Lakers on the minimum salary contract. They played one season alongside LeBron James. During the 2021-2022 season, Monk played in 76 games and averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) celebrate a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Monk’s performance was arguably on the bright side while the Lakers had a disappointing season. Furthermore, he decided to join the Sacramento Kings for the 2022-2023 season. Coming off the bench in 14 games, Monk has averaged 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game so far this season.

Monk’s dismissal is also unlikely to result in any further punishment, so he should be set to return for their next game on Tuesday. This is positive news for Kings fans.

What did you make of Malik Monk’s ejection from the game? Let us know in the comments below.