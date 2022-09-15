Refs blew call that hurt Detroit Lions, NFL acknowledges

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions are no stranger to blown calls going against them. One week into the season, the NFL has acknowledged another.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have been flagged for intentional grounding when he threw a first-and-goal pass at the feet of Lions safety DeShon Elliott in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, according to the league. Hurts did not escape the tackle box on the play, and no Eagles players were in the vicinity of the ball. The play can be seen here.

The officials ruled otherwise, of course, and swallowed their whistle. That gave Philadelphia a second-and-goal from Detroit’s 6-yard line, and Miles Sanders eventually capitalized with a touchdown run at the goal line. That gave the Eagles their first lead, at 14-7, and they went on to win the game 38-35.

Detroit Filed the play for review with the league, and the league office agreed the no-call was incorrect.

“Yeah we turned it in,” head Coach Dan Campbell said before practice on Wednesday. “They said they were wrong. But no, you can’t review that.”

