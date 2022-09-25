Refs Assigned For Each NFL Game This Week

We now know the NFL referee assignments for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s take a look at which NFL refs and officiating crews will be in charge of the primetime games, as well as who will be calling the shots in your favorite team’s game.

NFL referee assignments for Week 3

Listed below are the ref assignments for all of the 15 games across Sunday and Monday in Week 3. Before the season begins, each referee is assigned a crew from the NFL’s officiating roster. In order to find out which officials are with who, check out our Handy guide on officiating crews in 2022.

Note: All times are Eastern.

Early Sunday NFL referee assignments | 1 p.m

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Carl Cheffers

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Clete Blakeman

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Shawn Smith

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Alex Kemp

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

John Hussey

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Ron Torbert

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Bill Vinovich

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Jerome Boger

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Brad Rogers

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Ron Torbert

Late Sunday NFL referee assignments

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers | 4:05 p.m

Craig Wrolstad

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals | 4:25 p.m

Adrian Hill

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks | 4:25 p.m

Dr. Blake

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 4:25 p.m

Scott Novak

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos | 8:20 p.m

Shawn Hochuli

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m

Land Clark

Which NFL crews have thrown the most and least flags in the first two weeks?

It is the crew of Clete Blakeman who have thrown the most flags through the first two weeks with 42, three of which were declined. They threw 17 flags in the Week 1 Monday Night Football game and 22 in the overtime game between the Raiders and Cardinals.

On the opposite end of the scale, Bill Vinovich’s crew has thrown just 13 flags through the first two weeks, of which five have been declined. To put that into context, the only other crew to have thrown fewer than 15 flags is that of Adrian Hill, who has only worked one game.