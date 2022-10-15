Reflecting on 20 years of arts leadership in Jacksonville

Rev. Kimberly Hyatt

Leading the Cathedral Arts Project for the past 20 years has provided a perfect perch from which to observe the rise of Jacksonville’s arts sector. As the sector has grown healthier, so has the quality of life for all residents, including our young students and our business sector as well. This is because the city of Jacksonville recognizes that the arts are not a luxury for the few but an essential for all that intersects with every aspect of our lives.

Jacksonville is a city that supported a ballot referendum to, in part, provide an increase in access to arts education for students under the leadership of Superintendent Diana Greene and a school board that understands education must include the arts. Jacksonville is a city that consistently invests in the arts, including providing annual grants to 30 organizations through the Cultural Service Grant Program. In recent years, these awards have been at an increasing level thanks to Mayor Lenny Curry and our city council.

