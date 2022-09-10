Referee Scott Novak assigned to Chiefs-Cardinals game

Fourth-year NFL referee Scott Novak and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals according to Football Zebras.

Novak began his officiating career working in the Big 12 conference, while also participating in the NFL’s officiating development program. In 2014, he was hired by the league as a field judge. He was promoted to the referee position at the start of the 2019 NFL season after Pete Morelli and Walt Coleman retired as officials.

Novak and his crew last officiated a Chiefs game in 2020, during the team’s 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. During that game, his crew called five penalties on Kansas City for 54 yards to 10 penalties on New Orleans for 93 yards.

The Cardinals have seen Novak much more recently in a game. They officiated their Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys just last season. During that game, his crew called seven penalties for 45 yards against Arizona and 10 penalties for 88 yards against Dallas.

Last season, Novak’s crew called the fourth-most penalties in the NFL with 213 total penalty calls. Offensive holding (46), False Start (41) and Defensive Pass Interference (20) were the top penalties called by his crew.