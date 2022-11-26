Referee Adrian Hill assigned to Chiefs-Rams game

Fourth-year NFL referee Adrian Hill and his crew have been assigned as the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams according to Football Zebras.

Hill began his career as a line judge in 2010 and has held virtually every officiating role since. He was first promoted to referee ahead of the 2019 NFL season. This is only the second Chiefs game that Hill has ever officiated as a referee. They last officiated their Week 6 Matchup against the Washington Football Team (now Washington Commanders) in the 2021 NFL season. Kansas City won that game 31-17.

Hill’s crew is averaging 13 flags per game through nine games officiated this season, which is right around the average for officiating crews this season. Their crew is tied for the fifth most dismissed penalties this season with 22 on the year. This crew has heavily favored the home team this season with 11 more penalties called on the away team.

Offensive holding (25), false start (18) and delay of game (10) are the penalties that have been called with the greatest frequency by this crew. That’s probably not ideal for a Los Angeles team that could be trotting out their 11th different combination of Offensive linemen in Week 12. Add in the fact that they have a backup quarterback and are playing in the loudest stadium in the NFL and you can expect Hill’s crew to add to their tally of holding, false start and delay of game calls.