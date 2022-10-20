Reeves Golf Course Opens First Toptracer Range in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) – Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) – operator of six beloved local and public golf courses – announces it has opened its first state-of-the-art Toptracer Range at its exceptional Reeves Golf Course facility.

Toptracer Range, the ball-tracing technology used on televised golf tournaments to track shots, is transforming the Everyday driving range experience as well. The Toptracer Range technology is available in 10 covered bays plus an additional bay specifically designed for professional lessons and club fittings at Reeves’ Driving Range.

CRC’s vision is to create exceptional recreation experiences for all citizens through their programs, facilities and parks making Cincinnati a great city to live, work and play. The new Toptracer Range at Reeves Golf Course will further this mission with its various game modes for all levels of golfers.

“Our Toptracer Range was designed to create an exceptional experience for all Residents of Cincinnati and the surrounding communities,” says Rob Higby, Supervisor of Golf at CRC. “The “high-tech, golf-meets-entertainment” venue is advanced enough to support game improvement efforts for most skilled golfers, while simultaneously offering fun community-based games families, friends, new and non-golfers can enjoy.”

CRC Golf has been a leader in growing the game at the grassroots level. Reeves and Neumann Golf Courses serve as home sites for the First Tee of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. In addition, CRC Golf Courses offer free community golf days and support numerous leading junior golf programs. In 2021, CRC Unveiled the revitalized Jimmy Woods Learning Center located at Avon Fields Golf Course to rave reviews.

“CRC continues to innovate and create avenues for people outside of the game to join the golfing community,” says Nick Bednar, Vice President of Operations for Indigo Sports. “We could not be a prouder partner of CRC’s because we know their commitment to providing local Golfers high-quality, accessible and affordable experiences is unmatched.”

Opening in 1924, Avon Fields Golf Course is the oldest CRC course designed by William Diddel. Diddel then added the nine-hole Woodland Golf Course in 1931 and another 18-hole layout, California Golf Course, in 1935. After a few more decades, Diddel decided to add two more 18-hole layouts: The Neumann Course in 1960 and the Reeves Golf Course in 1965.

Glenview Golf Course opened in 1975 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills. Glenview is Cincinnati’s premier public Championship layout, offering 27 beautiful holes with lush landscapes, panoramic views and demanding hazard features. Glenview was once ranked among Golf Digest’s Top 75 Public Courses in the US and was the site of the 1987 US Amateur Public Links Championship.

More information: https://www.cincygolf.org/ 513.651.GOLF

About Indigo Sports

Dedicated to optimizing all that the sport and business of golf offers, Indigo Sports is a division of Troon and manages more than 160 golf courses, country clubs and resorts in 29 states. Headquartered in Reston, Va. with regional offices and teams across America, the company subscribes to a #GolfForEveryone purpose. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise, Indigo Sports specializes in full-service property management as well as assistance in specific segments of the golf business. They include modern-day golf and property maintenance, staffing and training, clubhouse operations, food and beverage, merchandising, golf instruction, marketing, public relations, HOA integration, technology, special events and financial management.

More information: http://www.indigogolf.com 703.761.1444