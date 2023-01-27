Reese Leads #11/12 Women’s Basketball in 66-28 Win at King’s
Wilkes-Barre, PA (January 26, 2023) – Junior Mikaela Reese scored a game-high 21 points leading the #11/12 DeSales University Women’s basketball team past King’s College, 66-28, in MAC Freedom action on Thursday evening.
The Basics
- Final Score: #11/12 DeSales – 66, King’s – 28
- Records: #11/12 DeSales (17-1, 9-1 MAC Freedom); King’s (5-14, 4-6 MAC Freedom)
- It is DSU’s sixth straight win in the series and improves DeSales to 48-28 all-time vs. the Monarchs.
- The Bulldogs stay in a tie for first place with Stevens who also sits at 9-1 through 10 conference games.
How it Happened
- This game was tied at eight early before the Bulldogs scored the final five points of the first quarter to take a 13-8 lead.
- DSU extended its lead to 13 points with the first eight points of the second quarter including two 3’s from junior Amelia Saunders before taking a 26-14 advantage into the Halftime Locker room.
- The Bulldogs pulled away in the third quarter catching fire on the offensive end to score 25 third quarter points to lead 51-24 after three quarters and cruised home in the fourth quarter.
Top Bulldog Performers
- Reese had a big game shooting 10-for-17 from the field to finish with 21 points, adding six rebounds and four steals.
- Senior Megan Bealer added 11 points and Saunders finished with 14 off the bench, including four three-pointers.
- Junior Lindsey Welsh had six steals
For the Foes
- Kathy Shepherd finished with eight points to lead the Monarchs.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs finished the game shooting 35.7 percent and holding KC to just 25.0 percent from the field.
- DSU scored 30 points off 38 King’s turnovers.
- DeSales bench out-scored King’s, 30-13.
Up Next
- DSU is back on the court on Saturday when they host Lycoming College in MAC Freedom action beginning at 1:00 pm.