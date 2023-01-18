Reelected PNVF Chair Alan Peter Cayetano looks forward to more volleyball victories – Manila Bulletin

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence given to him by the executive board of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) as he retains his role as its Chairman Emeritus for the next two years.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano with the PNVF executive board

“Thank you so much for the trust and confidence, and for the small part you have given me in the PNVF. Let’s look forward again to 2023 and further,” Cayetano said after the PNVF, also known as Volleyball Philippines, held its election of officers on January 17, 2023 at the Bonifacio Global City in the City of Taguig.

“Through the leadership of PNVF President Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara, our newly-elected PNVF officers, and through God’s guidance, we are claiming more years of victories for the Philippine Volleyball Federation,” he added.

In the same meeting, Cayetano was also tasked to head the country’s delegation for the national volleyball team to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Cambodia this May.

Cayetano was first elected chairman emeritus of the PNVF in 2021 when the association was established.

Cayetano has a long track record of generously supporting Philippine sports and athletes and is an advocate of a grassroots national sports program. He chaired the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) during the country’s successful hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

In 2016, the Senator earned the nickname “godfather of Women’s volleyball team” for the support he provided for the national team during the 2016 International Volleyball Federation Women’s Club World Championship that took place in Metro Manila.

It was also through his efforts that Malacañang issued a memorandum circular directing government agencies to give full support to the team.

Under his leadership as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cayetano also pushed for the establishment of the world-class National Sports Academy that is now situated in New Clark City, Tarlac, and is currently being used by scholar-athletes.

The senator, who is now the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, expressed all-out support for Volleyball Philippines.

“It will be a very busy year for our athletes, and their success will require the support of our government and our kababayans,” he said.

“To Chairman Ariel Paredes and to our volleyball athletes, please know that in the Senate, you can count on me and Ate Pia to help our volleyball athletes soar higher and make the sport greater,” he added.