ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival Returns in February

HOUSTON – For the first time since 2020. ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival is making a return in-person for 2023! Chairs Diana Codispoti and Michael McCulloch spoke to Derrick Shore about the event and its triumphant comeback.

The festival is produced by the Jewish Family Service Houston Alexander Institute for Inclusion, in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. The 10th anniversary for the citywide festival is set for February 5th, running until February 23rd. The festival features extraordinary film, music, art, and speakers that celebrate the lives, stories, and talents of people with disabilities—all with a mission to change our city into a place that gives people with both visible and invisible disabilities a seat at the table.

With the mission of bringing disability awareness and systemic change to the culture of Houston’s families, institutions, places of work and communities, the multi-week ReelAbilities Houston Festival reaches thousands. It’s message of inclusion through numerous art forms is the ultimate goal. The 2023 Festival will feature award-winning films, the ‘ReelPeople: UP Abilities speakers’ event,’ ‘ReelMusic Concert’ and ‘ReelArt,’ showcasing the work of Celebration Company artists and educational programs in schools and workplaces around Houston. All art, film, and music events are free.

Diana was born with Achondroplasia Dwarfism, and she serves as Director of Global Corporate Engagement at Disability: IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. She is a passionate advocate for disability inclusion in the workplace and athletics.

Michael began losing his vision in his late 20s due to Glaucoma and has been legally blind since 2006. Despite his vision loss, it never stopped him from achieving his dreams. As a Retired NASA Engineer, he is an active Advocate for the blind and low-vision community in Houston. In. 2011, Michael founded the nonprofit organization, iBUG Today (iBlind Users Group) which is dedicated to promoting the individual independence, social integration, and educational development of the blind through accessible technology training.

Watch the clip above for all the details about the ReelAbilities festival returning next month in the interview with Derrick Shore.

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival kicks off February 5th through February 23rd happening at different venues across Houston. Some include Sabine Street Studios, Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace, and White Oak Music Hall. All tickets are FREE, and to get yours, you can visit their website.