Reed Announces Addition of Sean Hoehn to Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head Coach Brett Reed has announced the addition of Sean Hoehn to the Mountain Hawks’ coaching staff. Hoehn comes to Lehigh after spending the 2021-22 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at Sacred Heart University, where he was also a standout player from 2015-19.

“We are pleased to welcome Sean into our program,” Reed said. “Sean’s passion, warm personality and impressive journey through basketball stood out in the interview process. I believe Sean will have an immediate impact with our current student-athletes and will promote their development. This will be done with his direct contact on the court where he teaches advanced skills to our players and will be done through his mentoring and investment into their Lehigh experience. Sean will compliment an already strong staff of coaches and I am eager to see his positive impact on this season and beyond.”

In his one year on the Sacred Heart staff, Hoehn was able to take on significant responsibilities within his role. He was named Offensive Coordinator following the 2021-22 season and was looking upon to be a primary voice in terms of Sacred Heart’s Offensive effectiveness and style of play. He was also responsible for more than 10 of the program’s scouts, as the Pioneers prepared for upcoming opponents.

Hoehn was a four-year starter as a guard at Sacred Heart, where he ranks fifth in the Pioneers’ Division I history with 185 made three-pointers. He was a two-year team captain and scored 1,366 career points, which ranks fourth in Sacred Heart’s Division I history. Hoehn was first team All-Northeast Conference honoree as a senior in 2019.

The Morristown, NJ native spent the 2019-20 season on the coaching staff at Drew University in Madison, NJ Hoehn then spent a year playing professionally in Kosovo, where he started for KB Bashkimi. Hoehn posted a successful season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Hoehn is a 2019 Graduate of Sacred Heart with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a minor in sports management.

Lehigh will begin preseason practice for the 2022-23 season later this month.

