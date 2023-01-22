Redwood Tops San Rafael, pushes win streak to five

Redwood High boys soccer center-back Ensio Sardans spent most of his energy on the defensive end of the field in a key MCAL match against visiting San Rafael.

Early in the first half, however, Sardans shifted his focus to the Offensive side momentarily — and what a key moment it was.

Sardans’ perfectly-placed high and deep pass from near midfield came down on the feet of streaking Evan White in the box, and White easily deposited the chance into the back of the net.

That was all the scoring Redwood (10-2-2, 9-1-1 MCAL) – in a suffocating defensive effort – would need, as the league-leading Giants edged the Bulldogs 1-0 on a crisp and clear Saturday in Larkspur .

“I hit the pass with my left foot, my weaker foot,” Sardans said. “But, oh yeah, it felt like a good one. As soon as I let it go I was thinking, ‘This is it’.”

Redwood controls its own destiny. The Giants, who have won five consecutive matches, are uncatchable for the regular season title if they win out but have tough games against Archie Williams and Terra Linda looming.

“The collective effort was there today,” Redwood Coach Will Finnie said. “The boys can all taste something now. You could tell by the effort today that these boys want it.”

San Rafael (5-5-4, 5-5-2), on the other hand, has fallen on hard times. The Bulldogs have lost four in a row after stringing together an eight-game unbeaten streak and their postseason hopes are flickering.

“We’re struggling, but I think we’ve already hit our roughest patch and we’re past that now,” San Rafael Coach Edgar Hernandez said. “Even though we lost, I thought the team played well today and with a lot of heart.”

There certainly was no denying San Rafael’s energy and passion for the match. But that wasn’t the problem.

Creating adequate chances for a game-tying goal against an air-tight Redwood defense, most notably in the second half, was the problem.

San Rafael’s best scoring opportunity came in the first four minutes after intermission.

Angel Hidalgo and Norman Tellez played some impressive give-and-go attacking on the right wing. But Tellez’s point-blank shot was punched away by Redwood goalkeeper Jackson Walker, who deflected the speeding ball at the last moment while moving to his left.

San Rafael’s ensuing corner-kick produced a chance, but a resulting header bounded harmlessly far over the net.

From that point on, Redwood lit the no-vacancy sign for its end of the field.

“Our backline stays strong and stays together,” Sardans said. “As a unit today, we knew we had to stay sharp and locked in because (San Rafael) does have some fast guys and you have to watch out for them.”

Redwood nullified San Rafael’s quick-strike attacks by interrupting the passing Angles throughout and keeping chances inside the box to basically nil.

San Rafael’s other best scoring chances came in the final 16 minutes of the first half.

A pass through the middle found Juan Hernandez Motoring towards the net, but his touch shot on the move glanced wide of the net.

In another sequence in the 46th minute, Marcos Vax Rodas just missed the net high after putting his head on a loose ball in the box.

“We’ve been scoring a lot lately,” Finnie said. “But it was nice to see us play really well on defense. We haven’t gotten too many shutouts this season, so that was nice to get.”