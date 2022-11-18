Redwood Guild of Fiber Arts hosts annual holiday sale

It’s Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, heirloom quality work by dozens of fiber artists from Sonoma, Lake, and Marin counties will be available at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa. Guild members will be on hand to answer questions, and to demonstrate handweaving, spinning yarn from fleece, and knitting.

Using a variety of techniques, our makers fashion contemporary designs for table linens, towels, rugs, tapestries, wall hangings, scarves and other wearables. In addition to natural fibers of wool and cotton, many items are created with luxury fibers such as silk, alpaca, and cashmere. Items for sale are offered at a range of prices, and always include a wide variety of Distinctive fiber art. Co-chair Bill Jackson describes the scope as “everything from wool dryer balls to silk scarves.”

Throughout the year the Guild pursues its mission of encouraging the art and enjoyment of fiber crafts through exhibits and demonstrations at the Sonoma County Fair, educational Ag Days for school children, and educational programs for members and guests.

Recently a mixed media fiber triptych, “Phoenix Rising: Sonoma Strong,” was installed in the lobby of the Sonoma County Administration Building. The hands of 24 Guild artists shared in fashioning the response to the 2017 fires.

RGFA’s Holiday Sale Crowns the year with an opportunity for the community to see and purchase the work of members. Each year many who attend the sale comment that they found that perfect gift for a loved one or for themselves.

For more information about the holiday sale: Lynn Noble [email protected]