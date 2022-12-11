Redondo and Mira Costa girls soccer start South Holiday tournament 2-0

The Mira Costa and Redondo girls soccer teams opened the South Holiday Tournament in dominant fashion Saturday.

The Mustangs defeated Torrance (3-1) and Port of LA (10-0), to end the first day with a +12 goal differential.

Also in B, El Segundo defeated Port of LA 6-0 and Torrance and El Segundo ended in a scoreless draw, with the Tartars winning on penalty kicks (5-3)

In Pool D, Redondo opened with an 11-0 win over North Torrance and added a 4-1 win over Marymount, ending the day with a +15 goal differential.

Also in the pool, Marymount defeated Palos Verdes 1-0 and the PV edged North 2-1. Sophia Kwon and Gemma Pappas scored in PV’s win over North.

Ventura went 2-0 in Pool A with wins over Peninsula (2-1) and Bishop Montgomery (3-1). Peninsula defeated South Torrance 2-1, leaving the teams tied on three points.

Santa Monica defeated West Torrance (1-0) and La Mirada (3-0) to end the first day in Pool C on top with six points. West defeated Lawndale 5-1.

Pool play will wrap up Dec. 17.

In Pool A: South will face Ventura and Bishop Montgomery will take on Peninsula at 9 am

Mira Costa will face El Segundo and Torrance will take on Port of LA in Pool B at 10:30 am

Pool C and D will be at Redondo. La Mirada will face West and Santa Monica will take on Lawndale at 9 am in Pool C.

Pool D will have North Torrance taking on Marymount and Redondo facing Palos Verdes at 10:30 am

At the conclusion of the pool play matches, the Winner of pool A will meet the Pool B Winner and at 3 pm at South HS in one of the semifinals. The Pool C and D winners will face off at Redondo HS, also at 3 pm

The Championship finals, third-place game and consolation Finals will take place Dec. 19 at South.