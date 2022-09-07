Redhawks represent final nonconference home Matchup for Women’s soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team will welcome Miami (Ohio) at 7 pm (ET) Thursday to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in the Knights’ final nonconference home game of the regular season.

ASUN play is nearing for Bellarmine (0-2-3), which follows its hosting gig against Miami (2-2-1) with a final nonconference road trip Sunday to Chicago State before opening league play Sept. 15 by welcoming Central Arkansas.

Bellarmine and Miami met last season in Oxford, Ohio. The Knights and Redhawks played to a scoreless tie, the last of five straight draws to begin the 2021 campaign for Bellarmine. The Knights have recorded three ties in five matches this season.

Miami is coming off an 8-8-3 campaign, the most wins since 2012. The Redhawks most recently delivered a 3-0 road romp at Illinois Chicago and also defeated Loyola Chicago 1-0 in the Windy City. The setbacks were 1-0 at home to Wright State and 2-1 at Purdue. The Redhawks opened the season with a scoreless tie against visiting Austin Peay, which is a new member of the ASUN.

Makenna Morrison and Madeline Schlecht have netted two goals apiece for Miami, which was picked sixth of 12 in the MAC’s preseason coaches’ poll. Morrison was named to the MAC’s All-Freshmen Team last season, while Camber Hayes was second-team All-MAC and leads the team this season with three assists. Goalkeeper Izzie Vaccari and the defense have posted three shutouts in five matches.

Bellarmine remains at home after falling 1-0 to Dayton on Sunday at Frazier Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis registered nine saves in the contest. The Knights’ defense has allowed only four goals in five matches and is tied for fourth in the ASUN in goals-against average (0.80). Through five games, senior center back Sarah Kraus has not left the field, playing all 450 minutes.

Bellarmine started four freshmen against Dayton. Forward Lucy von Stefenelli earned her first college start. Defender Lily Wilson another true freshman, and redshirt freshmen Alexa Orozco a midfielder, and Sidney Rigsby a defender, have started every game.

Bellarmine’s offense is looking to get untracked. The Knights have been shut out in two straight games and in three of their last four contests. Bellarmine’s season high in shots on goal has been four, which the Knights have done twice.

