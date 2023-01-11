Redevelopment plan for former Lincoln golf course approved after changes made

A plan to redevelop the remaining portion of the former Knolls golf course sailed through a second vote by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission after developers made some changes to address concerns from neighbors.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve permits and recommend approval of a zoning change to allow about three dozen villa-style homes to be built along with 75,000 square feet of commercial space on about 20 Acres of former golf course land south of Old Cheney Road between roughly 22nd and 24th streets.















The proposal had failed to advance from the Planning Commission on Dec. 21 after the six Commissioners in attendance evenly split their votes.

The proposal had faced strong opposition from neighbors who voiced complaints about the potential for increased traffic and other concerns, including the small lot sizes of the proposed homes.

But the biggest sticking point was the addition of commercial development along Old Cheney Road, where developers are proposing uses that include a medical office building, a bank branch and a sit-down restaurant.

Several Neighbors said they felt the current development proposal was being rushed through and the process was much less transparent than the development of the west half of the course, a retirement community with more than 130 independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care units that opened in 2018.

The new plan approved Wednesday for the east half of the course includes a reduction in the number of homes proposed from 36 to 35 and increased setback distances from existing homeowners for both the residential and commercial portions of the development. It appears those changes tamped down much of the opposition to the project.

Tom Smith was among 14 Neighbors who led opposition to the original project, nine of whom he said had “at one time or another spoken up.”

All nine of those people were satisfied enough with the developer’s proposed changes that, “we’re not going to oppose it any further,” Smith said.

Commissioner Dick Campbell, who was not in attendance at the Dec. 21 hearing, said he strongly supported the redevelopment plan.

“The plan that they’re bringing forward makes a great deal of sense,” Campbell said.

Commissioner Cristy Joy, who was one of three Commissioners to previously vote against the project, said she was “real happy to see everyone working really hard” to come up with a solution to allow the proposed development to go forward.

The Planning Commission’s vote on the special permit and use permit is final unless someone appeals those decisions. The vote on the zoning change is a recommendation to the City Council, which will hold another public hearing on it later this month.

