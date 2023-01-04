Redettes pull away from Fairfield

Jan. 4—FAIRFIELD — There’s no easing into the new year for the Centerville girls basketball team.

The first of four games in the opening week of 2023 saw the Redettes lead wire-to-wire at Fairfield. Centerville scored the first 11 points of an eventual 58-38 non-conference road win, improving to 4-4 overall with three more games over the next five days including a tough road test at fifth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the first meeting of last year’s two co-South Central Conference champions.

“We’ve got a tough week this week,” Centerville head girls basketball Coach Taylor Lawson said. “It’s a lot of basketball coming out of the holiday break, when your legs can be a little bit dead. We needed this game to kind of jump-start us and get us to where we need to be.”

Rachel George led the Redettes with a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double. George was on pace to hit double figures both in points and rebounds in the first half before being whistled for her third foul with 4:20 left in the second quarter, Landing the Centerville senior on the bench and the Redette lead cut to 23-16 .

With George out, Breckyn Carney stepped up to not only keep Centerville in front, but expand the lead. Carney scored five of Centerville’s final seven points in the first half, collecting three steals to help spark a 7-2 half-closing run for the Redettes to open a 30-18 halftime lead.

“We all know that at any point and time, anybody can go out that’s an important part of the team,” Carney said. “As long as we keep our heads in it, we can keep our cool and make things happen.”

After scoring the first 11 points of the first half, Centerville jumped out to a strong start in the second half scoring the first 13 points in the third quarter. George found Adriana Howard for a pair of baskets and five straight points before scoring inside on consecutive possessions to finish off the run, opening a 43-18 Redette lead.

“I wasn’t really worried about it. I just tried to do whatever my team needed to do,” George said after finishing the game on the floor, avoiding a fifth and final foul throughout the final 16 minutes. “I’ve fouled out many times as a freshman and a sophomore. I’ve learned over the years what the officials are looking at and how to avoid that when I’m in foul trouble.”

While George finished with a game-high 23 points and 16 rebounds, there was plenty of balance in the winning effort for the Redettes. Howard finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, matching Ke’Nisha Ruby who led Centerville with a pair of blocked shots, while Carney finished with nine points to match teammate Rhegan McDanolds while collecting six of Centerville’s 15 steals.

“I trust my teammates to go out there even if I’m not out there with them to score points and get the job done,” George said.

Fairfield showed improvement and grit cutting Centerville’s early 11-0 lead down to six before the first quarter was over before trimming a 25-point deficit in the second half down to 48-34 on a 3-pointer by Maddie Jones early in the fourth quarter .

“We’ve worked better on our composure since the beginning of the season,” Fairfield head girls basketball Coach Rebecca Becker said. “We’re beginning to understand the difference between tempo and chaos. Teams are going to try to press us and beat us with physicality. We’re dealing with those physical challenges much better than we did at the beginning of the year.”

Savannah Hollander scored the first 13 points of the game for Fairfield, ultimately leading the Trojans with those 13 points in the contest. Ashlyn Lisk added 10 points in the loss.

“When we made our run in the second half and took a timeout, I told the girls this is exactly where we want to be,” Becker said. “We’re just learning the game and getting better every night out. That’s part of our mantra. The two things I always ask them is how do you make yourself better and how do you make your teammate better? We’re beginning to find the answers to those questions.”

Fairfield bounced back on Tuesday, holding off Van Buren County in the fourth quarter to clinch a 53-45 win over the Warriors. Fairfield saw a 14-point lead get cut to six before putting away VBC (1-6) in the final minute.

Centerville, meanwhile, returned to South Central Conference play on Tuesday with a 60-41 win over Clarke at Lakeview Gymnasium. George led the Redettes with 29 points while Howard added 16 in Centerville’s second win in as many nights.

After heading to fifth-ranked (2A) EBF (10-0) on Friday, Centerville (5-4, 3-3 SCC) will host Moravia (3-5) in a non-conference battle of Appanoose County rivals on Saturday at 2 pm Fairfield (2-8) Returns to Southeast Conference play on Friday night at Washington.

