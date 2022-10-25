Redefining ‘Natural’: Football’s Broken Handball Law Needs To Go Back To Basics

We have officially ruined football. If you’re anything like us, you no longer tune in for Monday Night Football but simply open up Twitter at 10pm, see which video official’s name is trending and click to find out what body movement people are calling Unnatural this week.

The latest is crossing our arms in front of us. That’s not allowed, it’s not a normal human movement. Except, when you think about it, this is the absolutely understandable course of action for a footballer these days given the previously ordained ‘unnatural positions’ their contemporaries have been penalized for taking in the last few years.

A quick recap: Less than 25 seconds into the 2019 Champions League final Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Sadio Mane flicked the ball up at Moussa Sissoko, who had the temerity to point his arm out as a gesture to a nearby teammate. That’s a handball these days, we were told. It’s not natural to point.

READ MORE:

Wind forward a couple of years and Eric Dier goes up for a challenge with Andy Carroll. The Newcastle United striker wins the header, with the ball deflecting back off Dier’s arm on the Tottenham Hotspur player’s blind side. Penalty given. Having your arm out by your side as you jump is the most unnatural thing known to man all of a sudden.

The law cited after each such incident is the one which claims that teams should be penalized if “the hand/arm has made the player’s body unnaturally bigger”. Apparently, your hand and arm are not part of your body, and it is not within your normal range to be moving them. They should be fixed to the front of your torso at all times.

Hey, you there, throwing your arms up at the pedantic tone of this article. Stop that. Your arms should be in a permanent position firmly against your midriff. And you, holding that mobile phone out in front of you as you scroll… please withdraw your arm to its rightful place. To allow your hand to leave its resting spot in your pocket is ‘unnatural’.