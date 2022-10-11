Redbirds Announce Basketball Mini-Plans, Home Game Times Finalized

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State men’s and Women’s basketball have announced a set of basketball ticket mini plans, in addition to finalizing its home game times.

There are a pair of men’s basketball mini plans, including the “‘Birds for Three” plan where fans can pick any three games, or the “Sixth Fan” where fans can pick from any six games on the schedule. The recently announced game at Horton Fieldhouse is not included as a game option for the mini plans.

Women’s basketball this season will have a flex pack available, where fans can buy a pack of 10 tickets for $55 that can then be used in whatever grouping the fan would like (ie, fans can use 10 tickets for one game, one ticket for 10 different games, or whatever amount in between).

To purchase any of these three mini plans, or to purchase a season ticket which would give you an advanced opportunity to purchase tickets for the game at Horton Fieldhouse, log onto www.goredbirds.com/tickets.

In addition to the mini-plans, ISU has announced the game times and TV streaming schedule for its home contests.

Two Illinois State Women’s home games – the New Year’s Day battle with UNI – with a tip time of 2 pm – and the February 5 battle against Murray State – will be aired on The Valley on ESPN as part of their 11-game regular season package .

The remainder of the Women’s basketball home schedule game times have been added on the GoRedbirds.com schedule page.

For the men, the team’s December 4 battle with Belmont will be televised on the MVC TV Network with a 1 pm tip-off time. On January 18 the Redbirds will host the UNI Panthers as part of The Valley on ESPN, and the teams’ January 25 game at Bradley will be shown on the MVC TV Network. ISU’s game at home against Bradley on February 8 will be a part of the MVC’s The Valley on ESPN package with a 7 pm tip-off against the Braves. The MVC TV Network consists of Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago.

The Redbirds also have numerous games this season that will have its TV designation and game time decided 14 days prior to the game, including the January 7 game at Evansville, January 14 at home against Indiana State, January 21 at home against Valparaiso, January 29 at home against Southern Illinois, February 4 on the road at Belmont, February 11 at Valparaiso, and February 26 at home against Evansville.

For the remainder of the home – and partial road – game times, check out GoRedbirds.com’s men’s basketball schedule.

GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.