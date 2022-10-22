Redbird Soccer to host Puppies at the Pitch Day Sunday

Normal, Ill. – Illinois State Redbird soccer will host Puppies at the Pitch Sunday as the Redbirds take on Missouri State at Noon CT. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to Adelaide Street Field to enjoy the last game of the season for Illinois State.

Fans who choose to bring their dog must fill out a registration waiver prior to entering the facility. Once event staff confirms registration at the gate dog owners are welcome to roam anywhere within the facility with their dog. Fans who don’t pre-register their puppy will be asked to sign the waiver at the gate.

The following rules black be followed Sunday at Adelaide Street Field: