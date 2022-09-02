Redbird Soccer falls 3-1 to Eastern Illinois

Next Game: Milwaukee 9/4/2022 | 1:00 PM ESPN3 Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Milwaukee

Normal, Ill. – Junior Haley Glover netted the first Redbird goal at Adelaide Street Field this season, but Illinois State fell 3-1 to Eastern Ilinois Thursday night at home. Eastern Illinois scored a pair of first-half goals and never looked back in the match.

Glover’s Breakaway score in the 75th minute was the first goal that Eastern Illinois (2-0-3, 0-0-0 OVC) has allowed this season, snapping their program-record 434-minute shutout streak to open the year. Leah Crotty and Shaina Dudas fed the ball through the midfield, setting up a one-on-one chance for Glover and Eastern Illinois goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo. Glover buried the chance in the bottom left corner to trim the Redbird deficit to 3-1.

Illinois State (0-5-0, 0-0-0 MVC) generated several chances in the first half but still faced a 2-0 deficit at the break. Moments after a Panther goal in the 11th minute, Allison Baker had a chance to put away her first goal of the year but the shot went wide. In the 20th minute, Glover fed in a cross from the far side that Jade Rehberger also narrowly missed right at the doorstep.

Eastern Illinois scored in the 51st minute for a 3-0 Panther lead. The Redbirds were quiet much of the second half until Glover Struck in the 75th minute to round out the evening.

For the match, Eastern Illinois narrowly led the shot count by a 12-9 margin (4-3 SOGs). The Panthers and Redbirds each generated three corner kicks on the night.

UP NEXT

The three-game homestand continues for Illinois State as the Redbirds host Milwaukee Sunday for Senior Day at Adelaide Street Field. Kick off is set for 1 PM CT on ESPN3.