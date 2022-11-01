Redbird Men’s Basketball Announces Five-Game Slate on Marquee Network

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Athletic department has announced that five Redbird men’s basketball games will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network.

The games that will be broadcast on the network include the 2022-23 season opener on Monday, November 7 against Western Illinois at 7 pm, Saturday December 10 inside Horton Fieldhouse against SIUE at 3 pm, New Year’s Eve’s 2 pm contest against UNI, February 1 in a 7 pm tip-off against UIC, and February 15 against Murray State at 7 pm

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Illinois State and look forward to bringing Redbird basketball back for another season on Marquee Sports Network,” said Alli Bertucci, Director of Programming at Marquee.

Marquee Sports Network is the television home of the Chicago Cubs in partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI). It is the Chicago region’s exclusive network for fans to view live Cubs games and features extensive pre and postgame coverage, exclusive Cubs content, and other local sports programming. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com and follow the network on social media at @WatchMarquee.

