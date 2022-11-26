Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Larkin’s Shootout goal

Detroit – The Red Wings keep stringing together victories.

They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late in regulation time.

After missing the Playoffs the last six seasons, the Wings can at least reasonably think about the possibility these days. The Wings moved to 11-5-4, seven points ahead of last season’s pace after 20 games, while extending their current win streak to four games.

Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun tied the game 3-3 with 25.4 seconds left in regulation time, seconds after a Coyotes power play expired.

Andrew Copp (power play), Filip Hronek (power play) and Jordan Oesterle had the Wings’ goals. Goaltender Ville Husso, getting his fifth consecutive start, made 20 saves. The Wings outshot Arizona (7-9-3) 36-23.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

The Wings decidedly won the special-teams battle, going two-for-four on the power play, while Killing all four Arizona power plays.

Nick Schmaltz and JJ Moser scored for the Coyotes (7-10-2), who played their ninth game in the middle of a 14-game road trip.

Hronek scored his sixth goal in six games, a one-timer off a Jonatan Berggren set-up, giving the Wings a 2-0 lead at 4:22 of the second period.

But Arizona sliced ​​the lead in half on Schmaltz’s first goal, deflecting Chychrun’s point shot at 8:32.

The Wings, though, answered quickly. Oesterle scored his first goal of the season, sniping a shot from the high slot past goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

But the Coyotes closed the gap again, before the end of the period, as Moser one-timed a pass from Clayton Keller past Husso, Moser’s second goal, at 15:31 to make it 3-2.

