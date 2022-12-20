Red Wings lose sixth straight but prevent Alex Ovechkin’s goal in loss to Capitals

Mission accomplished — well, one of them, anyway.

The Red Wings made sure Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin didn’t tie Detroit Legend Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list, but in the primary focus — winning a hockey game — came up short.

Detroit blew a pair of leads at the Capital One Center in Washington on Monday night, ultimately pushing the losing streak to six as Dmitriy Orlov scored with 22 seconds remaining in overtime to hand the Red Wings a 4-3 loss.

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) defends the net against Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.

Ovechkin, currently on the hunt for goal No. 801, hit a post in the second period of Detroit’s win, coming up short with Gordie’s sons, Mark and Marty, in attendance at the Capital One Center in Washington.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond each scored a goal for the Red Wings (13-11-7), as goaltender Ville Husso stopped 34-of-38. Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds for the Capitals (17-13-4), Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two assists and Erik Gustafsson added a third goal.

BOX SCORE: Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

The Wings showed an encouraging bounce-back after Saturday’s home Collapse against the Ottawa Senators. Perron kicked off the scoring at 7:30; Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin teamed up on the forecheck and Larkin swatted the puck right to Perron, who scored his seventh of the year with a nifty backhand near the goal mouth that zipped over the shoulder of Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

